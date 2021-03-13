Quant Trading Up 7.9% This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Quant token can currently be bought for $35.38 or 0.00062568 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $427.17 million and approximately $10.31 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

