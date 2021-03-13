Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $909.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,885. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 128,447 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,708,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,943,000 after purchasing an additional 165,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

