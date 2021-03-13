Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quanex Building Products currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NX opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,395.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $250,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 357,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,514,885. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

