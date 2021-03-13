QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.71. 349,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,013,605. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

