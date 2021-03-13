QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 226,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,907,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,160,000 after buying an additional 1,222,564 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELAN opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.03. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

