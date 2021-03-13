QS Investors LLC Takes Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 489,743 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 426.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MarineMax news, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,857.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $55.16.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

HZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

