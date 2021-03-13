QS Investors LLC Sells 8,199 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 85.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,199 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $153.38 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.80 and its 200 day moving average is $134.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

