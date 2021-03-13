QS Investors LLC Sells 2,400 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Natus Medical by 246.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $899.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NTUS shares. TheStreet upgraded Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

