QS Investors LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

