QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,970,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,361,000 after acquiring an additional 637,695 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 384,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,759,000 after purchasing an additional 96,116 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 358,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 53,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OFIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.89 million, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.