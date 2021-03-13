QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 62,395 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 183,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 436,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 220,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of NLOK opened at $21.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

