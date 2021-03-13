QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE:CNX opened at $15.04 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

