QS Investors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SEE opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

