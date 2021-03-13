QS Investors LLC Invests $310,000 in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in TrueCar by 19.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69. TrueCar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $555.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.