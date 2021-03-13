QS Investors LLC Invests $280,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.47. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

