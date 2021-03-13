QS Investors LLC Has $469,000 Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,387 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $932,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at $9,190,157.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,470 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

