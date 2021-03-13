QS Investors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $23.83.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

