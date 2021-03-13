QS Investors LLC Has $374,000 Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 64.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,632,000 after buying an additional 89,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $100.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.57 and a 52-week high of $102.56.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Northcoast Research raised ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

