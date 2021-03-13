QS Investors LLC Has $361,000 Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,995,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,997,000 after acquiring an additional 575,561 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,615,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270,353 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,196,000 after purchasing an additional 618,617 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,841,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $283.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.21 and its 200 day moving average is $257.53. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

