QS Investors LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after acquiring an additional 482,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $22,150,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

