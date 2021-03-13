QS Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

