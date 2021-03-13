QS Investors LLC Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,288,377,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,287,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,761,000 after buying an additional 345,217 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Paycom Software by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 735,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 383,268 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 409,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,203,000 after buying an additional 16,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 383,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,475,000 after buying an additional 88,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $389.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $395.97 and its 200 day moving average is $378.00. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.