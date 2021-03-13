QS Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

