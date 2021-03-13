QS Investors LLC Buys New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.
In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
