QS Investors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,075,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 818,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

