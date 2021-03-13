Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.