Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells $237,057.41 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
QTWO opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.
About Q2
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.
