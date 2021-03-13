Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Sells $237,057.41 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $237,057.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QTWO opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 87.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

