Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Gulfport Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of GPORQ stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

