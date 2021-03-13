Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Shares of LPRO opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

