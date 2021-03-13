Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMG. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.70. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$2.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.07.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.