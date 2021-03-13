Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Increased by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.24.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 126,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

