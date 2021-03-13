Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of CXP opened at $15.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

