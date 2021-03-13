Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. William Blair also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,716.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock worth $266,924 in the last ninety days. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.