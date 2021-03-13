Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Issued By Wedbush

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ObsEva in a report released on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ObsEva’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ObsEva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.