Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Certara, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Certara has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $32,406,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

