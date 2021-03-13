Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.