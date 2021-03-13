Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 81,200 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 81,200 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $65,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in PayPal by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $250.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 94.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.