Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 266,690 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.14% of TC Energy worth $52,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in TC Energy by 2,694.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,892,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,118,000 after buying an additional 8,574,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,328,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,566,000 after buying an additional 458,467 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TC Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,818,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,306,000 after buying an additional 354,685 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in TC Energy by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,728,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,524,000 after buying an additional 2,266,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

Shares of TRP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

