Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 103,940 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $80,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.3% during the third quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $134.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $379.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $41,984,079.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,766,479.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $29,983,437.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

