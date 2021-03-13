Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $69.99 Million Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,528,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 713,660 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.89% of CAE worth $69,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,377,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,621,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 738,730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CAE by 24.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,127,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,915,000 after acquiring an additional 610,258 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $28.14 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

