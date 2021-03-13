Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 54,069 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BCE were worth $46,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,322,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,183 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,704,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,964,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,041,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,426,000 after buying an additional 721,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,293,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,581,000 after buying an additional 521,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.55.

BCE stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.