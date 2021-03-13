Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 594 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,876 shares of company stock worth $5,869,674 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

