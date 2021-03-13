Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,845 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $192.02 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.