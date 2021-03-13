Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,364 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.74.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

