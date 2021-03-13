Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,182 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.69.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $13.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $489.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $550.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total transaction of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,522 shares of company stock worth $27,129,690. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

