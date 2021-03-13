Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,919 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.52.

FDX stock opened at $270.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

