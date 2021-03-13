Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Intuit by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.79. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

