Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.46 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.51% of Texas Roadhouse worth $27,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $95.15 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.46.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,156.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

