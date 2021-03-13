Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $22.45 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.60 and a 200 day moving average of $170.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,923 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,256. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

