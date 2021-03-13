Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.91 Million Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.60. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,464. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $188.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

