Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $13.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cigna were worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,096,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.88. The company had a trading volume of 24,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $242.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

